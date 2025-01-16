  • Menu
Elderly man dies of fire ignited by cigarette in Gudivada

A tragic incident occurred in Dronadula Colony as 71-year-old Challa Venkateswara Rao lost his life after suffering severe injuries from a fire ignited by a cigarette he was smoking.

Venkateswara Rao, who had been bedridden due to illness, reportedly lit a cigarette and fell asleep. The burning cigarette ignited the plastic sheeting on his bed, resulting in a fire that quickly engulfed him. At the time of the incident, his wife, Savitri, had stepped out to fetch tiffin for her husband.

Upon her return, she was horrified to find Venkateswara Rao engulfed in flames. With the assistance of neighbors, they managed to transport him to the Gudivada Government Area Hospital in a 108 emergency vehicle. Unfortunately, the elderly man succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the facility.

Local police were informed of the incident and have since arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation and gather further details.

