Live
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
- India Plans New AI Law to Safeguard Media and Content Creators: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
Election campaign held in support of TN Deepika in Hindupur constituency
In a bid to garner support for the upcoming 2024 general elections, Mrs. Boya Girijamma, the chairperson of the joint Anantapuram District Praja Parishad, recently took part in an election campaign in the villages of Tirumaladevarapalli and Sirivaram in Lepakshi mandal under Hindupur constituency.
In a bid to garner support for the upcoming 2024 general elections, Mrs. Boya Girijamma, the chairperson of the joint Anantapuram District Praja Parishad, recently took part in an election campaign in the villages of Tirumaladevarapalli and Sirivaram in Lepakshi mandal under Hindupur constituency.
During the campaign, Mrs. Boya Girijamma was joined by MLA candidate for Hindupuram Constituency, Mrs. Deepika Venugopal, and Yampi candidate Mrs. Santhamma. Together, they visited the villages to educate the residents about the various welfare and development schemes that have been implemented by the government.
The focus of the campaign was to highlight the efforts of the YSRCP government in bringing about welfare and development to all communities in the state. The officials urged the people to recognize the government's contributions and support the YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections to secure a victory for Jagananna as Chief Minister.
The campaign was met with enthusiasm from the residents of the villages, who actively participated in spreading the message along party lines. The event saw the participation of several key figures, including the Hindupuram Municipal Chairperson, various Corporation Chairpersons, Directors, Local ZPTC members, YMP members, Vice YMP members, Sarpanchus, YSRCP Sr. Leaders, and a large turnout of party supporters.