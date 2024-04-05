Election campaign held in support of TN Deepika in Hindupur constituency

In a bid to garner support for the upcoming 2024 general elections, Mrs. Boya Girijamma, the chairperson of the joint Anantapuram District Praja Parishad, recently took part in an election campaign in the villages of Tirumaladevarapalli and Sirivaram in Lepakshi mandal under Hindupur constituency.

During the campaign, Mrs. Boya Girijamma was joined by MLA candidate for Hindupuram Constituency, Mrs. Deepika Venugopal, and Yampi candidate Mrs. Santhamma. Together, they visited the villages to educate the residents about the various welfare and development schemes that have been implemented by the government.

The focus of the campaign was to highlight the efforts of the YSRCP government in bringing about welfare and development to all communities in the state. The officials urged the people to recognize the government's contributions and support the YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections to secure a victory for Jagananna as Chief Minister.

The campaign was met with enthusiasm from the residents of the villages, who actively participated in spreading the message along party lines. The event saw the participation of several key figures, including the Hindupuram Municipal Chairperson, various Corporation Chairpersons, Directors, Local ZPTC members, YMP members, Vice YMP members, Sarpanchus, YSRCP Sr. Leaders, and a large turnout of party supporters.