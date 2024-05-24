Election Counting: A detailed look on how it would be conducted

The Election Commission has put in place strict security measures for the election counting process. Three-tier security systems have been established to ensure the safety of the votes. Central forces and local police, along with CCTV cameras, are stationed at all counting centers to monitor the proceedings.



However, we are here to brief on how the counting process takes place

Counting Process

The counting of votes will commence at 8 am as per the Election Commission's guidelines. Postal ballot counting will begin at 8 am and continue until 8:30 am. If there are a large number of postal votes, the counting of EVM votes will be conducted simultaneously.

Determining Rounds

The number of rounds and polling centers in each constituency are determined based on the votes cast. Each round lasts approximately 30 minutes and involves the calculation of votes on 14-15 tables. Once the EVM counting on all tables is completed, a round is declared finished.

VVPAT Slips

Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips are printed by the VVPAT system to enhance voting transparency. After the EVM counting is finished, the VVPAT slips are counted. The polling stations for which VVPAT slips will be counted are selected by lottery.

Official Announcement

The Election Commission takes 30 to 45 minutes to officially announce the results of each round. Signatures of all counting agents, as well as Micro Observers and Central Election Observers, are required before the result of a round is officially announced.

Responsibility of Counting Votes

The Returning Officer of a constituency is responsible for conducting elections and counting votes. The Returning Officer is usually a government or local officer appointed by the Election Commission.

As each EVM holds 1000 to 1200 votes, which h is equal to 14,000 to 15,000 votes in each round from 14 tables. If there are one lakh voters, the result would take 8 to 10 rounds.

If two lakhs then the result would be out in 16 or 20 rounds.

Location of Counting

Ideally, counting of votes for a constituency is done at one place, preferably at the Head Office of the Returning Officer. However, in cases where a parliamentary constituency consists of multiple assembly segments, counting may be conducted at different locations under the supervision of the Returning Officer.

In conclusion, the election counting process involves meticulous planning, strict security measures, and careful oversight to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the results.