Elephant gives birth to a calf

Parvathipuram: A wild elephant gave birth to a calf on the outskirts of Old Duggi village in Komarada Mandal on Thursday.

The herd of other five elephants stood as protection while the mother elephant gave birth to its calf. Another male elephant with big tusks is guarding the herd from a 50 miters of distance and protecting the herd from the locals. It's in a mood to attach if anybody tries to move closure to the herd.

Now the number of elephants in the Parvathipuram agency reached seven on Thursday. The herd of seven elephants including one male tusker located between Duggi and Gunanapuram villages in Komarada Mandal. Based on the locals' information, forest officials rushed to the spot and took precautionary measures to protect the calf. However, sex determination of the new calf is quite difficult for the forest officials as there is no access to go close to the herd.

The residents of Old Duggi as well as surrounding villages rushed to the spot enthusiastically to see the new calf. However, the forest officials prevented the locals as there is a chance for elephants to attack. Anyhow the elephants have killed around seven persons including an elephant tracker working with forest department.