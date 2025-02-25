Elephants Attack Devotees in Gundalakona Forest, Four Dead and Several Injured

Obulavaripalle Mandal: A tragic incident unfolded in the Gundalakona forest area of Obulavaripalle mandal as a herd of elephants attacked a group of devotees during Mahashivratri celebrations, leading to the death of four individuals and leaving three others seriously injured.

The attack occurred when numerous devotees were traversing the Seshachalam forests en route to Talakona. Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated when the elephants, angered by the presence of the crowd, charged towards them. Despite the attempts of the devotees to scare off the elephants by shouting loudly, the animals encircled the group, forcing them to flee. In a tragic turn of events, the elephants continued their assault, resulting in the deaths of four people on the scene.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police and forest department personnel swiftly arrived to conduct rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased were later transported to Railway Kodudu Hospital, while the injured were taken to Tirupati Ruia Hospital for emergency treatment. Medical staff have indicated that two of the injured individuals are in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Manemma and Chengal Rayudu, both residents of Kannegunta ST Colony, while details of the other two victims are still being determined. This alarming incident has sparked widespread concern and attention in the community, highlighting the potential dangers posed by wild elephants in densely populated areas.

Authorities are investigating the incident further to prevent such occurrences in the future and ensure the safety of both wildlife and local residents.