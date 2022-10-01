Elon Fellowship announced for budding entrepreneurs

Neerukonda (Guntur District): SRM University-AP inaugurated Elon Fellowship here on Friday, a novel cohort that aspires to create a start-up ecosystem.

The Fellowship launched will assist 60+ venture teams and provide extensive training for four months to facilitate the development of their idea to the prototype stage and beyond. Selected venture groups would receive internal funding up to Rs 50 lakh and external funding up to Rs 1 crore for their project development.

The Elon Fellowship poster was launched by Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Head of Cohort and Marketing, Jaya Prakash Narayana and others. "The Fellowship opens up new avenues in the domain of entrepreneurship and innovation. It provides students with a well-funded scheme that facilitates fruitful development of their creative ventures," asserted Prof Arora.

Associate Director of Entrepreneurship Udayan Bakshi said that more than seven portfolio start-ups of the university have crossed a total revenue of Rs 25 crore annually, making our institution a formidable pioneer in the field of entrepreneurship.

CEO of Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society Anil T congratulated this innovative scheme and extended support in furthering the cause in promoting young entrepreneurs. The Elon Fellowship grants students a supportive cohort for their journey to entrepreneurship.