ELS, VSKP secures 2nd place at national level

Visakhapatnam: Electrical Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam (ELS, VSKP) secured second place in the prestigious ‘Beauty Contest for Electric Locomotives’ held recently at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW).

The competition saw the participation of 13 locomotives from various zonal railways across India.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Lalit Bohra and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer B Shanmukha Rao, the ELS, VSKP team undertook a series of innovative crew-friendly modifications on WAP7 locomotive 37419.

The upgrades are in line with the Railway Board’s directive to enhance the comfort and reduce fatigue for locomotive crews during long working hours.

The comprehensive upgrade focused on several key areas, including overall cab ambience, noise isolation, improved AC and thermal insulation, waterless urinals, enhanced seating, upgraded flooring, easier signal exchange, baggage storage, upcoming caution alert systems, an improved lookout glass cleaning mechanism, single-key operation, desk modifications for better switch access, sun visor improvements, and the introduction of a crew voice and video recording system, along with driver advisory features.

WAP7 locomotive 37419 was selected for the initiative and successfully implemented the upgrades using the latest materials and state-of-the-art technologies.

The Divisional Railway Manager felicitated the ELS, VSKP team for their outstanding performance at the national level and for demonstrating innovation and dedication to crew welfare. Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Bohra remarked, “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to crew welfare and operational excellence. I congratulate the entire team for their winning efforts and encourage them to maintain this spirit for future accomplishments.”