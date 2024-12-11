Eluru: 5 held, Rs 89L worth gold recovered

Eluru: The Eluru district police arrested five accused and recovered gold worth Rs 89 lakh from their possession in two different cases.

Disclosing details of the cases, Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore said on Tuesday that Ganapavaram police arrested four accused indulging in house breakings and recovered gold articles worth Rs 70 lakh and Rs 63,000 in cash.

The accused are identified as K Manikanta Sai Srinivas, Y Mouni Sanny, P Hema Kumar and P Ratna Sekhar. In another case, a house maid Ch Anita Venkata Lakshmi stole gold ornaments worth Rs 18.73 lakh from the house owner under Eluru Three-Town police station. The police recovered the stolen property.