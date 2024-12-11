Live
- Dalit, women, and human rights advocated
- CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office
- TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists’ housing plot issue
- Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble
- Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review
- Nandita Das supports Sheena Chohan’s campaign on Human Rights Day
- Centre, State should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
- A Poet Who Inspires Through Words
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
Just In
Eluru: 5 held, Rs 89L worth gold recovered
Highlights
Eluru: The Eluru district police arrested five accused and recovered gold worth Rs 89 lakh from their possession in two different cases.Disclosing...
Eluru: The Eluru district police arrested five accused and recovered gold worth Rs 89 lakh from their possession in two different cases.
Disclosing details of the cases, Superintendent of Police K Pratap Shiva Kishore said on Tuesday that Ganapavaram police arrested four accused indulging in house breakings and recovered gold articles worth Rs 70 lakh and Rs 63,000 in cash.
The accused are identified as K Manikanta Sai Srinivas, Y Mouni Sanny, P Hema Kumar and P Ratna Sekhar. In another case, a house maid Ch Anita Venkata Lakshmi stole gold ornaments worth Rs 18.73 lakh from the house owner under Eluru Three-Town police station. The police recovered the stolen property.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS