Eluru: Deputy CM Alla Nani inaugurates rebuilt gate of St Theresa College

Eluru: The rebuilt of north-east wall and gate of St Theresa's College for Women here was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani on Thursday. The day also marked Student Christmas with great pomp and gaiety.

The event started with lighting of a lamp followed by prayer by Rev Father Prakash, PIME and Rev Father Michael. SCJ correspondent Dr Sr Marietta Pudota welcomed the guests and thanked Alla Nani for his noble gesture of helping in rebuilding north-east wall and gate, which was demolished by then government at the time of road-widening. Principal Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello welcomed chief guest Alla Nani and Mayor Shiek Noorjahan and appreciated the responsibility shown by Alla Nani in rebuilding the north-east wall and gate as well joining the Theresian family for Student Christmas that will be marked as notable day in the history of college.

The highlights of the event were Burrakadha and melodious Christmas carols by the students. Alla Nani said it is the duty of every citizen to help and solve the problems faced by women. The programme ended with felicitation as gesture of thanks by the management Sisters.