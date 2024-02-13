Eluru dist ranks second in milk production in Andhra Pradesh

Eluru: Eluru district ranks second in milk production and fourth in egg production in the State, said Animal Husbandry Department JD Dr G Nehru Babu. He explained the progress of the Animal Husbandry Department in the district on Monday.

He said with 11 regional veterinary hospitals, 66 veterinary dispensaries, 57 rural veterinary hospitals and 537 RBKs, the district occupied the 4th position in the State by providing the best services to the dairy farmers.

He said they were dispensing medicines as per local requirements and worth Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh every three months to veterinary hospitals depending on the level of the hospital in the district under the Medicine Management System (MMS). The medicines indented by the concerned veterinarians will be provided to the hospital. At the rate of Rs 5,000 per month for each RBK, sufficient medicines for one year have been provided to each RBK, he said. He said that there is no problem with medicines in veterinary hospitals in the district. Feed, fodder seeds and equipment used to cut grass by farmers are being supplied through RBKs.

He said that cutting machines have been provided to the farmers in the district with 40 per cent subsidy.

For the year 2022-23, as many as 17,62,512 cattle in the district have been treated, 34,03,932 cattle have been vaccinated for immunity. He said that two mobile veterinary clinics have been set up in each Assembly constituency to provide medical services. Livestock owners/farmers can call on toll free number 1962 which operates on 24x7 basis.

He said that the State government has introduced the YSR animal insurance scheme for dairy farmers, sheep and goat breeders. This replaces the previous YSR cattle compensation scheme.