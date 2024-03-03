Eluru Jana Sena leader Appalanaidu pacifies cadre

In a recent workers' meeting of the Jana Sena Party in Eluru, party in-charge Reddy Appalanaidu reassured activists that they will soon be appointed to high positions within the party. Naidu also emphasized that despite attempts from other parties to lure Jana Sena leaders, they should not lose morale.

Naidu confirmed that he will continue to serve as the in-charge of the Eluru Jana Sena Party and that the party leaders and workers can expect a call in the coming days regarding their future activities.

The meeting was attended by former Deputy Mayor Shiripalli Prasad, District Joint Secretary Obilishetty Shravan Kumar Gupta, State Handloom Secretary Donepudi Lovaraju, and City President Nagireddy Kashi Naresh, as well as a large number of other leaders, activists, and women members.