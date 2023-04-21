Eluru: Kendriya Vidyalaya student secures seat in Military School

Eluru : Kuruva Moksheswar, 6th class student of Kendriya Vidyalaya here, got selected and joined the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) in Bengaluru, run by the Defence Ministry. The RMS prepares students for NDA to induct them as officers into Defence Forces.

Moksheswar is the son of Kuruva Chandrasekhar and Kuruva Prasanna Lakshmi, residents of Gopannapalem in Eluru district. He also secured a seat in Sainik School at Korukonda by securing All India 184th rank and State-wise 4th rank.