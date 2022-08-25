Eluru: Liquor worth Rs 1.29 cr destroyed

Eluru: Liquor worth approximately Rs 1.29 crore that was seized in various cases was destroyed on the highway near ASRAM hospital on Wednesday under the supervision of Eluru district SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

Throughout 26 police stations in Eluru district, 1482 litres of non-duty paid liquor (which belongs to other States) and 8,270.82 litres of illicit liquor (Natu Sara) was seized between years 2021 and 2022.

According to the SP, as per the order of the State government, the officers conducted sudden raids at check posts and other areas and seized liquor bottles and illicit liquor. He warned the people, who brew illicit liquor and harm the health of the public, will be dealt with sternly by slapping PD Act. So far, the PD Act has been slapped against seven persons in the district and three more are being processed.

According to the SP, public should cooperate with the police in order to eradicate illicit liquor from the district. He requested that if anyone have information about illicit liquor brewing or selling, they should pass on the information to Dial 100 or 9550351100 or 8332959175. He assured that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential. Further, the district SP reported that 123 villages have so far been recognised as having a high number of breweries. In accordance with instructions from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the officers have conducted operation 'Parivartana' and changed 88 villages into illicit liquor-free villages in Eluru district.

District Additional SP and Special Enforcement Bureau in-charge Additional SP K Chakravarty, Special Enforcement Bureau Superintendent Aruna Kumari, Eluru in-charge DSP Paideswara Rao,

Jangareddygudem in-charge DSP KV Satyanarayana, Polavaram DSP Latha Kumari, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivas, SEB Inspector B Venkateswara Rao, District Special Task Force

Inspector Dhanaraju, Eluru I Town Inspector B Adi Prasad, Eluru

Rural Inspector Durgaprasad, Nuzvid Inspector Ankababu, Kaikaluru Inspector Naidu, Chintalapudi Inspector Malleswara Rao, Eluru Traffic Inspector Nagaraju and all the Inspector and Sub-Inspectors in the district participated in this event.