Eluru: Mega health camp organised at St Theresa

Eluru: Departments of Zoology and Applied Sciences of Ch SD St Theresa's College for Women (Autonomous) organised a two-day mega health camp in association with ASRAM Medical Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday. As many as 23 doctors from various departments like general medicine, ortho, pulmonology, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, gynaecology and lab technicians extended their services. The main aim of this camp is to identify anaemic students and suggest a follow up programme.

Principal Dr Sr P Mercy mentioned that this health camp was organised as part of Anaemia Eradication Programme and STARS - St Theresa Arogya Rakshita Scheme. Around 2,000 students, 250 teaching and support staff were benefited by the camp.

Vice-Principal Sr Rajitha, Controller of Examination Sr Suseela, Head of Zoology Department Dr R Indira, Dr K Madhavi Rani, Dr S Pratima Kumari, NL Prasanna, Head of the Department of Nutrition, Dietitian Dr P Jyothi Kumari, Head of the Department of Applied Sciences Dr A Padmavathi, Dr P Neerja participated in the mega camp.