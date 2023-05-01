Eluru: Officials told to bring dropouts back to school

Eluru : District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed enrolment of students in schools, appointment of watchmen for schools, distribution of Jagananna education kits, etc with MEOs, MPDOs and teachers of various schools at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the officials, the Collector said that they have identified 915 school dropouts in the district and it is their responsibility to bring them back to school. They were told to collect the details of those, who migrated to other areas and to get the details of those children, who are rejoining the school. He suggested the officials to enter the following address and mobile numbers of the students, who are taking TC, in the register. He said that the government is providing many schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to the children of the poor people, to relieve them of financial burden.

Collector Venkatesh enquired about the appointment of watchmen in schools and ordered the officials to appoint watchmen immediately, if they are not appointed.

District education officer NV Ravisagar, deputy DEOs, MPDOs, MEOs, headmasters and others participated in the meeting.