Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Eluru: Officials told to bring dropouts back to school
District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed enrolment of students in schools, appointment of watchmen for schools, distribution of Jagananna education kits, etc with MEOs, MPDOs and teachers of various schools at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Eluru : District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed enrolment of students in schools, appointment of watchmen for schools, distribution of Jagananna education kits, etc with MEOs, MPDOs and teachers of various schools at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Addressing the officials, the Collector said that they have identified 915 school dropouts in the district and it is their responsibility to bring them back to school. They were told to collect the details of those, who migrated to other areas and to get the details of those children, who are rejoining the school. He suggested the officials to enter the following address and mobile numbers of the students, who are taking TC, in the register. He said that the government is providing many schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to the children of the poor people, to relieve them of financial burden.
Collector Venkatesh enquired about the appointment of watchmen in schools and ordered the officials to appoint watchmen immediately, if they are not appointed.
District education officer NV Ravisagar, deputy DEOs, MPDOs, MEOs, headmasters and others participated in the meeting.