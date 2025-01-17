  • Menu
Eluru: Prizes distributed to winners of Sankranti competitions

Eluru: Sub-Inspector of Police Mutyala Rao praised the efforts of the SFI, DYFI, and CITU for organizing games and competitions for women and children. In the 29th ward, these games and competitions took place, and the winners were awarded prizes by SI Mutyala Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Mutyala Rao expressed his personal support for such beneficial programnes. He emphasised the importance of students excelling in sports alongside their studies, noting that participation in sports contributes to both mental and physical development.

CITU town president Mucharla Trimurthulu, local youths G Venkat Rao, G Edukondalu, Anjibabu, K Yesuratnam and others participated in the event.

