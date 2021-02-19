Eluru: St Theresa College for Women celebrates College Day

Eluru: Ch SD St Theresa's College for Women celebrated 68th College Day, sesquicentennial (150 years) celebrations of glorious presence of Sister of StAnn of Providence in India and inauguration of Stalwarts' Club comprising of all retired staffin grandiose here on Friday.

The triple celebrations were chaired by college principal Dr Sr MariettaD'Mello and patronised by the correspondent and superior RevDrSr Marietta Pudota.

The chief guest for the celebration was Dr P Subbalakshmi, retired head of Physics and Electronics and the District Chairperson of Inner Wheel Club, Fr Ravi Thanayya Marineni was the guest of honour. FrJoji and Fr Melechoir also accompanied the guest of honour. The programme was compered by Salma, head ofHindi and Telugu Department.

The program started with the inauguration of the statue of Mother Mary and the solar clocktower. The solar clock was donated by Subbalakshmi Hanumantha Rao, the chief guest. Later, the 68th College Day celebrations took off with prayer followed by annual report for the academic year2019-2020 presented by the Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello.

Further, the chief guest, guest of honour, the retired staff and silver jubilarians were felicitated in a befitting manner. The programme was concluded with the distribution of proficiency prizes and awards to the meritorious students.

The program reached to its full swing with meaningful cultural activities depicting theglorious journey of Sister of StAnn of Providence and foot-tapping dance performances.

The highlight of the triple celebrations was the inauguration of the Wall of Fame inwhich the stalwarts, the retired staff of the college gave their valuable signaturescommemorating their service and contribution to the college.

DrRMadhavi, head of theDept of English proposed vote of thanks followed by the national anthem.