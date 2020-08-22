Eluru: St Theresa College gets Atal Ranking on innovation achievements

Eluru: Ch SD St Theresa's College for Women (A) has been conferred a rank between 6th to 25th in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) for academic year 2019-2020. This award has been given by the MHRD's Innovation Cell, Govt of India. According to press note, this recognition places St Theresa's as a global innovation hub which has the right mindset and eco-system to encourage innovation, quality research and entrepreneurship. The college has met all the six criteria, stipulated by the innovation cell and has been given the top- notch ranking.



The Principal Dr Sr Marietta D'Mello and Vice-Principal Sr Showrilu and Senior faculty members expressed their happiness and satisfaction for being recognized at national level. The principal expressed her happiness that St Theresa's has set the right atmosphere to encourage and inspire young students through innumerable programmes and innovative practices by the committed faculty. College has received a Certificate of appreciation from MHRD on 20th August 2020, she said.