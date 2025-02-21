Eluru: Three arrested, stolen truck with rice bags recovered

Eluru: Eluru Rural Police arrested three of a gang involved in stealing rice bags worth Rs 4 lakh along with a lorry on Thursday. On January 29, a case was registered under the jurisdiction of Eluru Rural Police Station regarding the theft of a lorry loaded with rice stock from FCI godown. Following this, Eluru District SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore formed special investigation teams to probe the matter. Under the supervision of Eluru Sub-Divisional Police Officer D Shravan Kumar, Eluru 1-Town Circle Inspector G Satyanarayana received specific information regarding the stolen rice and lorry.

On February 20, CI Satyanarayana, Eluru Rural SI Ch K Durgaprasad, and their team proceeded to the location near National Highway-16, adjacent to Badampudi Housing Board Colony, behind Dattashrayam in agricultural fields near Manikanta Foundries.

Based on the information received, the team discovered 290 stolen rice bags, which were planned to be sold in Visakhapatnam by three individuals. Acting swiftly, CI Satyanarayana and his team took the three accused into custody.

Initially, the theft took place at the FCI Godown, where the accused Janjavula Sudhakar, aged 42 years, stole the rice along with the lorry. He was aided by Dudala Dhanaraju of Nadipalli village, Peravali mandal, and Kollepara Manikanta of Undrajavaram village, Undrajavaram mandal.

The stolen rice bags and lorry were transported to the above location, where they were hidden for a few days before being prepared for sale. As the three suspects attempted to sell the stolen rice, the police team apprehended them and seized 290 rice bags along with the stolen lorry. SP Pratap Shiva Kishore and DSP Shravan Kumar appreciated the efforts of the officers involved in the investigation.