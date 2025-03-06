  • Menu
Emeralds students shine in CA results

Emeralds students shine in CA results
Top marks scorers with the management of Emerald in Tirupati on Wednesday

Tirupati : The CA Institute, New Delhi, announced the results on Wednesday, in which students of Emeralds achieved outstanding success. Directors I Giridhar and K Vishwanatha, in a press meet here on Wednesday, said that in CA Intermediate course, Sai Pramod with 321 marks and Manoj with 320 marks emerged as toppers, contributing to an overall pass percentage of 59.37%.

In the Foundation course, SI Nandini, D Pallavi, D Meena, P Chandana Priya, and K Rishita secured top positions. Overall, Emeralds students recorded a commendable 68.76% success rate. The directors congratulated the successful students and faculty for their achievements.

