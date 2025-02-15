Emergency preparedness drill held at Sri City

Sri City: A mock drill was conducted at the Mondelez (Cadbury chocolate) factory in Sri City on Friday, as per the directives of district superintendent of police V Harshavardhan Raju. The drill aimed to enhance readiness for fire incidents, gas leaks and other emergencies, ensuring safety protocols are effectively implemented.

Personnel from the police and fire service departments trained employees on emergency response measures, equipping them with essential safety knowledge and procedural guidelines to minimise risks.

As part of the broader safety initiative, local police and fire service teams conduct annual training across all industries in Sri City, forming special response units and organising mock drills to reinforce awareness and preparedness for handling emergencies.

Annotating on the mock drill, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy stressed that safety is paramount in industrial environments and praised the mock drill for enhancing emergency preparedness.

Officials emphasised the need for seamless coordination between departments in crisis situations. They advised that individuals unable to move during emergencies should be promptly assisted by the Quick Response Team (QRT) and provided first aid. Immediate communication with the police and rev-enue officials was also highlighted as a critical step. Sri City CI Srinivasulu and SI Hari Prasad, were pre-sent at the event.