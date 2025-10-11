Emphasis on family support for mental patients

Ongole: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and Senior Civil Judge Shaik Ibrahim Sharif emphasised that mental health is a fundamental right for everyone, not just a select few, and urged society to commit to building a more humane community.

Celebrating World Mental Health Day at Siri Hospital in Ongole on Friday, the judge highlighted that the National Legal Services Authority has special schemes specifically designed for people with mental health conditions. He stressed the need to explore ways to manage professional stress in contemporary society and called for family and social support for those facing mental health challenges. He advocated for making mental health services easily accessible and encouraged open conversations about mental illness without stigma. He urged everyone to support mentally ill individuals and help integrate them into mainstream life.

Siri Hospital Managing Director J Lakshman Kumar Reddy, Dr Sridevi, and hospital staff attended the programme. Later, the judge inspected the inpatient wards and appreciated products created by mental health patients.