Emphasis on poor students’ devpt, says minister

Yerragondapalem: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is working diligently to advance underprivileged students as part of the P4 programme. On Thursday, the minister conducted a surprise inspection at Dr BR Ambedkar Girls’ Gurukul School in Dupadu of Tripurantakam mandal in the Prakasam district. During the visit, the minister inspected the toilets and kitchen premises and interacted directly with students to understand their problems. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Swamy said that Naidu is striving for a poverty-free society through the P4 initiative.

He said that the coalition government has shown special focus on students’ education and health. Notably, a special medical officer hasbeen appointed for the undivided district for students’ healthcare. He explained that the government has allocated Rs 143 crore for repairs to gurukuls and welfare hostels. The minister urged the Gurukul staff to work towards achieving 100 percent results in Gurukul schools and welfare hostels. He encouraged students to excel not only in academics but also in sports, emphasising that sports contribute to physical strength and mental well-being. The minister assured all facilities for students and urged them to study hard and fulfil their parents’ dreams.