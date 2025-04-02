Empowering autistic children with diverse skills

Visakhapatnam: Years back, when Aditi was experiencing learning difficulties, there was hardly any support system to help her cope with. She has to discontinue her studies as she had issues in retrieving the content learnt and solving mathematical exercises.

After a few years, she restarted her academic life at Prajwal Vani Welfare Society (PVWS) that provides soft skills, vocational training, technical workshops and personality development classes to the differently-abled persons.

Despite falling in the purview of autism spectrum disorder, Aditi not only completed her Class X through National Institute of Open Schooling but also completed a vocational course for preschool teacher training at Dr. VS Krishna Government Degree College.

“At 21, Aditi teaches other children at the society,” says Kantimahanti Venkata Lakshmi Suchitra Rao, founder-president of PVWS with a tinge of pride.

On the occasion of the ‘World Autism Awareness Day’ observed on April 2, Suchitra says that inclusivity in education remains a significant challenge. “For some, signs of autism set in pretty late. However, those suffering from autism spectrum disorder find it hard to study on a par with normal students for apparent reasons. Admitting them in schools is another battle altogether,” opines Suchitra, who trained more than 1,600 specially-abled persons so far in a host of skills through PVWS.

A number of differently-abled children, who joined the society, were able to not just pick up skills but also learn to be self-reliant.

Parents of autistic children notice a considerable change in the behaviour of their wards after they get trained by Suchitra.

Surya Kumari, mother of another autistic child Srikanth, says that her son has been groomed into a much more confident person compared to what he was a decade back. Like other autistic students, he too was shown the exit door in his school. At the age of 39, he appeared for Intermediate through AP Open School and is able to lead an independent life under the guidance of his mother.

After getting trained for six years at PVWS in multiple skills, Ganga Kishore, an autistic person, is taking care of his mother’s furniture shop. Today, he is much independent in carrying out day-to-day activities.

Apart from special attention, Suchitra says that autistic children need a constant push to develop any skill. “While a few pick up the content taught a little early, some would take years to understand even basic concepts. All they need is a conducive and kind atmosphere nudging them to grow into better individuals,” she adds.