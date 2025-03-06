Empowering Divyangjans with entrepreneurship, employment

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) is transforming lives by empowering Divyangjans from rural areas with sustainable livelihoods.

Stepping beyond facilitating support with assistive technology, AMTZ aims to provide a holistic programme for persons with disabilities with its newly-launched empowerment centre.

The programme offers entrepreneurship training, seed funding, market linkages and long-term mentorship to enable the differently-abled to become business owners and skilled professionals.

The initiative began at the Assistive Technology Centre of AMTZ with a five-day entrepreneurship development training programme for the first batch of 30 Divyangjans from 14 villages.

Initiated in collaboration with Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneurship Association (IDEA), the programme led by expert trainers equips participants with the skills to establish their own businesses, backed by seed funding, market linkages along with a two-year-long handholding support. These apart, AMTZ is creating direct employment opportunities while supporting Divyangjan entrepreneurs by procuring their products, ensuring sustained economic growth. This integrated model of entrepreneurship and employment aims to bridge the gap between skill development and financial independence, empowering Divyangjans to be self-reliant contributors to the economy.

Emphasising the organisation’s vision, MD and CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma said, “At AMTZ, we support Divyangjans not just with artificial limbs and assistive devices but also by enabling sustainable livelihoods, unlocking their true potential.”

IDEA, a not-for-profit organisation working across 11 States, is committed to training and mentoring Divyangjans. “IDEA resonates with AMTZ’s mission of empowerment. Through skill development and entrepreneurship, we aim to uplift the differently-abled and make them active contributors to society and economy,” said Mallikarjuna Iytha, founder and CEO, IDEA.

Next, AMTZ and IDEA plan to expand this programme across Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh, reaching more Divyangjans and providing them with tools and opportunities to achieve financial self-sufficiency.