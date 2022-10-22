ENC chief invites CM YS Jagan for Navy Day fete

Vijayawada: Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday. The Vice Admiral invited the Chief Minister to attend the Navy Day celebrations to be held at Visakhapatnam on December 4.

During the interaction, the Vice Admiral informed him of the steps being taken to overcome the challenges in safeguarding the sea safety. While the Chief Minister felicitated the Vice Admiral by presenting a portrait of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, the latter gifted him INS Vikrant model.

Top Navy officers Captain VSC Rao, Captain Abhishek Kumar and Lieutenant PS Chouhan were also present during the interaction.