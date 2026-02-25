T20 WC: SA vs WI head-to-head record and last five matches performance

Ahmedabad: Two-time champions West Indies will clash against South Africa in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

The West Indies are coming after registering a dominating 107-run win against Zimbabwe, while on the other hand, South Africa beat the defending champions, India, by 76 runs in their first Super 8s match.

This will be the 30th time that both the top teams will meet in the shortest format. West Indies and South Africa have a neck-to-neck competition in the head-to-head record in T20Is. West Indies have won 15 of the 29 matches played against the Proteas, while South Africa has won 14 out of 29 matches played against the Caribbean side.

However, South Africa have a clear dominance when it came to the T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams have played five T20 World Cup matches so far, in which South Africa have won four while West Indies have been able to win only one match. The West Indies last beat South Africa in the World Cup in 2016, and they would look to end their ten-year-long wait.

West Indies and South Africa recently met each other in a three-match T20I series last month, in which South Africa won by a margin of 2-1.

Head-to-head record between South Africa and the West Indies in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 29

South Africa won: 14

West Indies won: 15

Performance of both teams in their last five matches

South Africa: W, W, W, W, W

West Indies: W, W, W, W, W

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(wk/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles



