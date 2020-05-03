ENC showers flower petals on Coronavirus warriors in Visakhapatnam

It's a felicitation of sorts for paramedics, doctors, nurses, the police, media and the front line warriors who have been putting up a tireless battle against COVID-19, albeit in a unique manner.

The Eastern Naval Command has deployed an INS Dega helicopter to honour medical fraternity at GITAM Institute of Medical Science and Research which is serving as a district COVID-19 hospital in Visakhapatnam by showering flower petals on them. Eastern Naval Command joined the Armed Forces across the country to show solidarity with the corona warriors.

Speaking on the occasion, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh), ENC, CMDE Sanjiv Issar said the showering of flower petals through an helicopter was meant to felicitate 'corona warriors', including doctors, nurses, health workers, hygiene and sanitation staff, police and media personnel who have been risking their lives and relentlessly fighting to contain the spread of the pandemic.

On Sunday morning, the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) visited Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases and GIMSR which are the designated COVID-19 hospitals at Visakhapatnam and felicitated the medical fraternity for their efforts.