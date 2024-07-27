‘Encourage farmers to take up natural farming’

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : District Collector P Prasanthi stated that agriculture department officers should train farmers to undertake scientific cultivation and natural farming. She also asked them to work hard towards the farmers getting an appropriate price for the crops they grow.

A one-day training was given to the agricultural officials on the Good Agriculture Products (GAP) certification programme and Polam Badi at the Collectorate on Friday. The Collector was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, she said that due priority should be given to natural agriculture in the agricultural sector.

She said that the Polam Badi programme should be undertaken with a village as a unit. She said that the desired results can be achieved by sharing knowledge with the farmers and marketing groups and creating a sense of unity among all.

Prasanthi said that by giving adequate encouragement and support to farmers to take up natural farming, farmers can be transformed into public health providers.

She said that it is the main duty of the agricultural officers to make the best agricultural management methods available to the farmers by organising the Polam Badi at the field level. Farmers should be made aware to cultivate superior varieties at low cost.

Adoption of the organic farming system helps in environmental protection, she said. District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao said that only one Polam Badi programme was held in the district last year.

To generate additional income for farmers, ideas should be promoted towards inter-cropping and integrated cultivation methods, he said.

Divisional and mandal level agriculture officers, resource persons K Kamal Raju, A Bimaraju and others participated.