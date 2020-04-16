Energy department bars strikes for six months in AP

Amaravati: In the wake of the spread of COVID19, the State government banned strikes and protests in the energy sector on Thursday. The prohibition of strikes in all the services under the Transmission Corporation of AP Ltd and three Distribution Companies come into force with immediate effect, for the next six months. Government has taken this decision to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, medical establishments.

The Energy Department issued orders under AP Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1971.

Srikant Nagulapalli, Secretary, Energy department explained that the government felt that it was necessary to prohibit strikes in the public interest. The employees working in Transmission Corporation and the three Distribution Companies including APEDCL, APSPDCL and APCPDCL are barred from doing any kind of protests. Meanwhile, the employees working in this department and the corporations have been expecting at least full salary, since the government expressed willingness to provide complete salaries to those who engaged in COVID19 duties. The government released on 15 days salary to the employees in this department also, along with the other departments.