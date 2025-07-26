Energy Minister distributes bicycles to 453 students

Addanki: EnergyMinister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed free bicycles to 453 students across two schools in the Addanki constituency on Friday and announced plans to distribute bicycles to 10,000 students in the constituency by December.

The distribution began at the Elementary High School in Kommalapadu village, Santhamaguluru mandal, where 104 students received bicycles funded through CSR initiatives. Subsequently, at the Zilla Parishad High School in Makkenavaripalem village, 349 students were provided with free bicycles.

Speaking at the Kommalapadu school premises, Minister Gottipati announced ambitious plans to distribute bicycles to 10,000 students studying from 6th to 10th grades across all primary and high schools in the Addanki constituency by year-end, utilising CSR funds.

When teachers at Makkenapadu school requested an RO water plant, the Minister immediately ordered for its installation. He also promised to complete the incomplete buildings and construct new structures, if needed, for the students.

Speaking at both schools, Gottipati emphasised the health benefits of cycling, noting that bicycle usage has declined even in rural areas.

He explained that bicycles would help students reach school faster while providing essential physical exercise for better health. He highlighted the coalition government’s comprehensive approach to creating a conducive learning environment.

This academic year has seen the provision of quality meals, good bags, and standard textbooks to students. He criticised the previous government for placing political symbols on student bags and books, stating that Minister Lokesh has shown special care for students without any political affiliations. He instructed officials to ensure the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme reaches everyone, even those facing technical difficulties. He also inaugurated newly constructed CC roads and side drains worth Rs 30 lakh in Makkenavaripalem village.

During the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu- Intintiki Telugu Desam’ programme at Santhamaguluru, he distributed cheques and LOCs to 46 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Regarding irrigation, Minister Gottipati assured farmers of water supply to the last field, mentioning cleaning of major and minor canals and desilting work.