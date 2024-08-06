Energy Minister Gottipati invites NRIs to invest in AP

Vijayawada: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar highlighted the ample opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in Andhra Pradesh, stating that no other State in the country matches AP’s geographical advantages.

He encouraged investors to confidently set up industries in the State, emphasising its politically stable government. During a virtual meeting with expatriate Indians in the United States, the Minister urged the non-resident Indians to invest in AP.

Minister Ravi Kumar assured that the TDP government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is fully prepared to provide the necessary facilities for investors. He noted that previous government policies had deterred industrialists from entering the State, leading to the cancellation of investment agreements and a decline in new investments.

The coalition government, he said, is committed to restoring investor confidence and will soon introduce the country’s best industrial policy for the next five years.

The Energy Minister also mentioned that the AP government is happy to have investors who are interested in investing in the power sector, particularly in solar and wind energy.

He pointed out that the previous government had neglected the suggestions and appeals of associations like the National Solar Energy Foundation, Indian Wind Power Association and ASSOCHAM, which had harmed the power sector and driven companies away from the State. The NDA government in AP, however, is open to discussions and is eager to consider the advice of these associations.

Minister Ravi Kumar reiterated the State government’s goal to attract investments and create job opportunities for local youth, reaffirming their commitment to generating 20 lakh jobs as promised during the election campaign.