Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar Distributes Bicycles to Rural Students, Announces Support for Education

Addanki : In a significant move to promote education among rural students, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed bicycles to underprivileged students of Addanki constituency. The bicycles, provided with his personal funds, support from the Netherlands Rotary Club, and other donors, were handed over to girls of classes 8 and 9 from the Addanki Government School during an event held at the school premises on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Gottipati expressed his commitment to ensuring that students, especially girls from rural areas, have access to education without transportation challenges. He highlighted that in Prakasam district, one of the most backward areas in the state, many students face difficulties commuting to schools. The Minister emphasized that no child’s education should be hindered due to a lack of resources.

The Minister announced that free bicycles would be provided to girls from approximately 40 government schools in Addanki constituency. He also assured that bicycles for girls of classes 6 and 7 will be distributed within 20 days. Identifying the need for nearly 10,000 bicycles across the constituency, he pledged to provide them within a year at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore, with continued support from donors and the Rotary Club.

The event also included assurances for five additional classrooms in the Addanki Government School to address space constraints. The initiative was applauded by students and staff alike.

Assistant Director Jasti Ranga Rao, representatives from the Netherlands Rotary Club, and other dignitaries participated in the program.



































