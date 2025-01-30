Energy minister slams previous govt for financial mismanagement

Secretariat (Velagapudi) : Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government for its alleged financial mismanagement over five years.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the minister accused former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his administration of pushing the state into financial ruin through reckless spending and corruption.

Ravi Kumar alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy family misappropriated Rs 8 lakh crore by misusing power and indulging in extravagant expenses, including Rs 19,871 crore public funds wasted on personal luxuries. He further said that Rs 1,600 crore of taxpayer money was funnelled into Sakshi newspaper for political propaganda, and shockingly, over Rs 3 crore was spent on snacks alone.

The minister also highlighted the massive debt burden left behind by the YSRCP government, stating that loans exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore were recklessly taken in the name of development. As a result, the new coalition government is now burdened with repaying Rs 71,000 crore annually in principal and interest payments.

Despite these challenges, Ravi Kumar affirmed that the present government has already taken corrective steps, settling Rs 22,000 crore in pending dues left by the previous regime, including payments for Aarogyasri, grain procurement, and fee reimbursement. He reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring fiscal discipline and ensuring the economic revival of Andhra Pradesh.