Engineer casting spell to create social awareness

Nellore: Most magicians perform for entertainment and livelihood, but Vemulapati Madhava Rao, a 72-year-old international magician and former civil engineer, has dedicated his craft to social causes. Instead of financial gains, he uses magic to promote awareness on issues like water conservation, financial literacy, and drug prevention.

Born in Pamur, a remote village in Prakasam district, Madhava Rao’s journey is extraordinary. Son of advocate Vemulapati Sankara Rao and homemaker Adilakshmi, he was raised with strong values that shaped his mission-driven career.

In 1973, when PV Narasimha Rao was Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Madhava Rao joined the irrigation department as a civil engineer. He played a key role in constructing the Somasila Dam by cutting through two hills in Ananthasagaram. Later, he worked with the Public Works Department (PWD) and served in Tirumala as an engineer.

Despite his successful career, Rao resigned from his government post to pursue magic with a purpose.

Sponsorships from national banks and organizations like Rotary and Lions Clubs allowed him to use illusions to educate people on pressing societal issues.

His first magic show in Chennai in 1989 was sponsored by Indian Overseas Bank. Since then, he has conducted over 2,000 performances across India and internationally in Malaysia and Singapore.

Institutions like the Reserve Bank of India have sponsored his shows. “Magic is not supernatural; it’s ‘sleight of hand’ that mesmerizes audiences,” Rao explains.

One of his impactful tricks involves two empty glasses—one, representing a village conserving water, magically fills up, while the other, representing a negligent village, remains empty. Another trick involves placing a Rs 10 note in an empty box, which later overflows with notes, symbolizing the benefits of financial savings.

Madhava Rao’s dedication has earned him 18 national and 20 state awards. He has been honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“I feel proud to be recognized by such intellectual and political stalwarts for my service to society,” he says.

Rao’s fascination with magic began at age 10 when a tribal group performed in his village.

He later learned from magician K. Venkateswarlu and refined his craft under P.V. Pattabhiram. Inspired by legends like P.C. Sorcar and O.P. Agarwal, he launched his career in 1989 after three years of self-study.

His mother was his first judge, evaluating his tricks before public performances. Today, his magic remains deeply rooted in social themes, raising awareness about water conservation, financial security, and drug abuse.

Madhava Rao believes Andhra Pradesh is fortunate to have leaders like Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who prioritize water conservation, women empowerment, and drug eradication.

With a heart dedicated to service and a mind full of illusions, Vemulapati Madhava Rao mesmerizes audiences not for applause but for awareness.

His magic isn’t about deception—it’s about revealing the truth and inspiring change.