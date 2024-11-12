Live
- Rachakonda CP inspects arrangements for national meet of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
- Satyanarayana takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Board
Just In
Engineering physics research centre inaugurated
Engineering Physics Research Centre, granted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) was inaugurated on the premises of SRKR Engineering College
Bhimavaram: Engineering Physics Research Centre, granted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) was inaugurated on the premises of SRKR Engineering College by college secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma here on Monday.
College principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju said that a team of experts from the JNTU-K visited the laboratory of the Engineering Physics department of the college recently. Later, the JNTU-K granted the research centre for the college.
Engineering Physics head of department Dr MV Someswara Rao informed that the college management had already spent several lakhs of rupees for the research centre.
College director Dr M Jagapati Raju said that the college had been giving priority for research by setting up research centre in engineering chemistry, engineering mathematics and engineering physics.
Engineering Chemistry head Dr P Bhavani, Mathematics and Humanities head Dr Venkatapati Raju, senior professors and the faculty also participated.