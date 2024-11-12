  • Menu
Engineering physics research centre inaugurated

Secretary and correspondent of SRKR Engineering College Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma inaugurating the engineering physics research centre on the college premises on Monday

Engineering Physics Research Centre, granted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) was inaugurated on the premises of SRKR Engineering College

Bhimavaram: Engineering Physics Research Centre, granted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) was inaugurated on the premises of SRKR Engineering College by college secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma here on Monday.

College principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju said that a team of experts from the JNTU-K visited the laboratory of the Engineering Physics department of the college recently. Later, the JNTU-K granted the research centre for the college.

Engineering Physics head of department Dr MV Someswara Rao informed that the college management had already spent several lakhs of rupees for the research centre.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju said that the college had been giving priority for research by setting up research centre in engineering chemistry, engineering mathematics and engineering physics.

Engineering Chemistry head Dr P Bhavani, Mathematics and Humanities head Dr Venkatapati Raju, senior professors and the faculty also participated.

