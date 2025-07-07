Enhancing naval operational capabilities through anti-drone systems

Visakhapatnam: In a significant step taken towards future warfare readiness, fostering indigenous innovation in maritime security, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) forayed into a strategic partnership agreement. The partnership serves to indigenously develop and deploy robust anti-drone systems to counter the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles in maritime environments.

Aimed at integrating cutting-edge anti-drone systems on naval ships that provide solutions in maritime security and communication, the agreement was signed with Pentagon Rugged Systems India Limited.

The move intends to focus on two key areas. They include integration of advanced anti-drone systems on Indian naval ships and development and deployment of Long-Range Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) communication systems to enhance naval operational capabilities. These systems will offer real-time detection, tracking, and neutralisation of hostile drones, significantly enhancing the defensive capabilities of naval vessels up to 30 km, this indigenous system offers comprehensive protection to onboard assets and surrounding naval infrastructure jamming across the 400 MHz to 6 GHz spectrum, enabling the neutralisation of hostile drones without causing collateral damage. This alliance supports India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, strengthening self-reliant defence manufacturing.

Additionally, the collaboration will advance secure and resilient long-range communication capabilities that are not dependent on direct line of sight, which is critical for operations in complex maritime and littoral environments. Integration trials begin next quarter with deployment on frontline naval vessels soon after.

Highlighting the urgency of countering asymmetric drone threats, CMD of HSL Cmde Hemant Khatri (Retd) affirmed the navy’s need for robust counter-drone technologies. “The MoU is a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology. Our partnership with Pentagon Rugged Systems (PRS) will not only enhance the combat readiness of our naval platforms but also foster indigenous innovation in maritime security.”

Speaking on the occasion, MD of PRS India Ltd Swaminathan Manikandan, informed, “We are proud to collaborate with the HSL to deliver indigenous, mission-critical, rugged, real-time, and scalable anti-drone technology tailored to address high-risk maritime threats.”