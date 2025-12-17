Enough urea stocks in NTR dist: DAO

Vijayawada: The NTR district administration has ensured adequate availability of urea fertiliser for the Rabi season 2025–26, covering the needs of all crops, according to District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari. It has been decided to distribute a total of 33,353 Metric Tons (MTs) of urea in the district during the season, she said.

On Tuesday, DAO Vijaya Kumari informed the district collector Dr G Lakshmisha regarding the availability of urea stock and usage of several fertilizers during the Rabi season.

She said that as on October 1, the district had an opening stock of 2,390 metric tonnes of urea. From October 1 to December 31, the total requirement was estimated at 17,368 MTs, while 19,758 MTs had already been made available to farmers, indicating sufficient supply, she said. Between October 1 and December 16, farmers in the district utilised 13,525 MTs of urea, she added.

Further, she said the estimated requirement for the next 15 days from December 16 is 3,631 MTs. However, a healthy stock of 6,026 MTs of urea is currently available at Primary Cooperative Societies (PACS), Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), MARKFED godowns, retail and wholesale outlets, and company warehouses, she explained.

The officer clarified that there is no fertiliser shortage in the district, as domestic fertiliser plants are operating and imports are satisfactory. She also highlighted the availability of technologically advanced Nano Urea and Nano DAP, promoted by both Central and State governments as effective alternatives to conventional fertilisers.

Farmers were advised to purchase fertilisers only at the printed MRP and insist on receipts. Strict action, including licence cancellation under the Fertilizer Control Order 1985, would be taken against errant dealers indulging in malpractice.