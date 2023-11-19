Live
Enroll all eligible voters: Sr Civil Judge
Highlights
Chittoor: The authorities concerned should intensify voter enrollment programme and it is mandatory for all the eligible persons to obtain vote, stressed E Karuna Kumar, the senior Civil Judge and Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). In a democratic country, vote is the deciding factor for its future and existence, he added.
The senior Civil Judge has applied for vote enrollment and submitted Form 6 and other supporting documents here on Saturday. Chittoor RDO Chinnaiah (ERO) and Municipal Commissioner (AERO) Dr J Aruna received the forms from the senior Civil Judge.
