Ensure 100% pass percentage in Class X exams: Collector

District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the officials concerned to ensure cent percent pass percentage in the class X examinations in government schools. Convening a video-conference with the Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and School Head Masters here on Wednesday, the collector asked the officials to pay special attention on the students to ensure cent percent pass percentage in the exams. Stating that only one month has been left for the class X exams, the collector asked the teachers to take special care of the students by conducting special classes in morning and evening times. "Our district will achieve cent percent pass percentage if we all work together with an understanding and coordinated manner," he said. Around 22,791 students were appearing for the class X exams from the district.





He ordered the officials of the education department to form groups according to subject wise and see that the subject materials were delivered to the students in time. He told the officials to see the C and D grade students be brought to AB grade. The officials should first know which student is weak in a subject and work out a plan accordingly.





He also suggested the officials to speak with the students' parents and get their consent to send their children for temporary stay in the hostels. Later the district collector enquired about the plans and initiatives being taken by the Head Masters and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) with regard to the tenth class exams. Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Project Officer (PO) Dr Venu Gopal, District Education Officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy, Welfare department officials Surya Pratap Reddy, Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the video-conference.











