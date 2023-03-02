Ensure 100% pass percentage in Class X exams: Collector
District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has instructed the officials concerned to ensure cent percent pass percentage in the class X examinations in government schools.
He ordered the officials of the education department to form groups according to subject wise and see that the subject materials were delivered to the students in time. He told the officials to see the C and D grade students be brought to AB grade. The officials should first know which student is weak in a subject and work out a plan accordingly.
He also suggested the officials to speak with the students' parents and get their consent to send their children for temporary stay in the hostels. Later the district collector enquired about the plans and initiatives being taken by the Head Masters and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) with regard to the tenth class exams. Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Project Officer (PO) Dr Venu Gopal, District Education Officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy, Welfare department officials Surya Pratap Reddy, Srinivasa Rao and others participated in the video-conference.