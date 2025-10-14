Ensure effective functioning of command control room

Kurnool: Emphasizing the importance of efficiency and coordination, Prime Minister’s Programme Special Officer and senior IAS officer Veera Pandian has directed that the Command Control Room must function with utmost effectiveness during the Prime Minister’s visit.

On Monday, Veera Pandian visited the Command Control Room set up at Raghamayuri Green Hills in Nannur and conducted a thorough review of the operational system. He interacted with the control room staff and instructed them to ensure real-time monitoring and timely communication across all teams involved in the arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Veera Pandian stated that personnel at the control room must work in shifts round- the- clock and collect progress reports from each team every three hours.

He emphasized the need to verify whether each task has been initiated on time, whether the work is progressing as planned, and whether it is completed within the scheduled time.

He also instructed that updates should be sent through SMS and that any delays or lack of progress must be highlighted and reported promptly.

District Collector Dr A Siri, IAS officers Vijaya Sunitha, Dinesh, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, Adoni Sub-Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, Sachin and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.