Ensure flawless conduct of SSC exams: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to take strong measures to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the SSC examinations scheduled from March 16 to April 1. He reviewed the arrangements at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday with officials from various departments.

The Collector said the examinations will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and must be held in a strict and peaceful manner without any lapses. A total of 31,334 students from the district have registered to appear for the Class 10 examinations. This includes 29,165 regular students, 1,178 students who failed last year, and 991 students from open schools. The examinations will be conducted at 179 centres across the district.

Dr Venkateswar instructed officials to ensure tight security while transporting question papers to strong rooms. A district-level review meeting should be conducted with police, postal department, and other concerned officials regarding the transportation of question papers.

He directed that strong police security be arranged at all examination centres. CCTV cameras should be installed at sensitive centres along with special security measures. Section 144 should be implemented at all examination centres. Internet and xerox centres near the exam centres should remain closed during examination hours.

The Collector said that no electronic devices or mobile phones should be allowed inside the examination centres by candidates, invigilators, or any staff. Police officials were asked to conduct checks in advance. He stressed that there should be no mass copying under any circumstances.

Officials were instructed to ensure that students reach examination centres on time. Basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, lights, fans, electricity, first aid centres, and availability of medical officers must be provided at all centres. He also directed officials to ensure that APSRTC buses are made available for students attending the examinations.

DRO G Narasimhulu, DEO KVN Kumar, Education Department Assistant Commissioner B Sudha, Tirupati Municipal Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi, DPO Susila Devi, DM&HO Dr V Balakrishna Naik, Transport Officer K Murali Mohan and other district officers attended the meeting.