Ensure foolproof arrangements for MLC elections: Collector M Hari Narayanan

Tirupati/ Chittoor: The returning officer of Graduates and Teachers' MLC elections and Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said that foolproof arrangements should be made to conduct elections smoothly in a peaceful atmosphere.

He conducted a video-conference with the Collectors, Joint Collectors and other officials of Prakasam, Bapatla, Nellore, Tirupati and Annamayya districts from Chittoor Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Narayanan said that election help desks should be set up at all District Collectorates and complaint registers should be maintained. Following a gazette notification, District Revenue Officers (DROs) have been appointed as assistant returning officers and they should coordinate with RDOs and carry out their duties.

The process of identifying polling stations, appointing the polling staff, preparation of marked voters list etc., are to be completed. Training for polling staff has to be held for the smooth conduct of polling duties. Voters should be educated on the voting process on the polling day. The identification of staff for the counting of votes should also be completed. Chittoor Joint Collector, local bodies' elections returning officer Dr S Venkateswar and DRO N Rajasekhar were also present.

In Tirupati, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy addressed the officials after the video-conference and said that they should discharge their duties as per the rules of the Representation of People's Act. Sectoral officers should inspect their allotted polling stations and routes.

Arrangements for webcasting in polling booths and videography outside the polling stations will be made. Election code of conduct should be implemented strictly. The training programme for the polling staff should be held on March 1 and 9 and it will be looked after by retired JC VR Chandramouli and special deputy Collector Kodanda Rami Reddy. Problematic polling stations are to be identified and steps should be taken to provide security through RDOs and DSPs. JC DK Balaji, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy, Chandramuni Ranal, Rama Rao and Kiran Kumar and other officials were present.