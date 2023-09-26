Ensure Ganesh idols immersion passes off peacefully: SP

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth on Monday directed his sub-ordinate staff to make elaborate arrangements for passing of Ganesh idols immersion processions smoothly without witnessing any untoward incidents.



Addressing the police personnel, who come for police bandobast at police parade grounds on Monday, the SP said that the idol immersion would be conducted on Tuesday. Around 1,511 idols have been installed in Kurnool town and all idols would be immersed at Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal.

The SP said the immersion at Adoni was passed off peacefully and all cops from the low cadre to higher staff have worked with a team spirit. He told the cops to take it as a challenge and see the idol immersion also passes in a peaceful manner in Kurnool town. He also directed the cops to impose traffic restrictions for smooth passage of vehicles. The personnel engaged at the immersion ghat should be very cautious and the personnel should not leave the allocated place till the completion of immersion.

Additional SP T Sarkar and Central Crime Station DSP Srinivasulu would act as the in-charges at one town police station area. In a similar manner, SC/ST cell DSP Yugandhar Babu would act as two town police station area in-charge, Adoni DSP J Siva Narayana Swamy at three town police station area and Allagadda DSP Venkatramaiah for fourth town police station area, stated the SP.

He further said that Pulivendula DSP Vinod Kumar has been assigned as in-charge at Raj Vihar centre. Additional SP (Armed Reserve) Nagababu, Nandyal Additional SP Venkataramudu and Homeguards DSP Krishna Mohan would look after Vinayaka ghat where the immersion would be conducted.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been engaged on bandobast duty, added the SP G Krishna Kanth.