Ensure quality in execution of works: Dy CM

Mangalagiri: There should not be any compromise in the quality of the development works undertaken in the village panchayats under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme programme, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural development Pawan Kalyan told the officials at his camp office here on Sunday.

The Deputy Chief Minister was reviewing the development works along with Commissioner Krishna Teja and the officials of the MGNREGS and engineering department.

Throughout the State the officials supervised the quality of the works undertaken in 13,326 village panchayats on Saturday.

The officials informed the Deputy Chief Minister that 3,000 km of cement roads, 500 km of BT roads, 22,525 Gokulams, 25,000 farm ponds and irrigation channels for 30,000 acres were undertaken for the year 2024-25 since the launch of the ‘Palle Panduga’ programme.

Pawan instructed the officials to check quality at every stage and the people should be informed about the stages of work from time to time to make it transparent. “There should be citizen information boards to effectively inform the people about the works undertaken,” he said.

He said that conducting Grama Sabhas and launch of Palle Panduga programme attracted the recognition for Andhra Pradesh throughout the country.

Likewise, the State should set exemplary standards in maintaining the quality in all the works undertaken, he added.