Ensure quick distribution of pensions: Collector

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi has instructed officials that the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions should start promptly at 5 am on August 1.

During a Zoom meeting with MPDOs on Monday, she emphasised the need to disburse a total of Rs 102,54,77,500 to 2,40,595 beneficiaries across the district. The goal is to complete 99% of the distribution on the first day, with any remaining payments to be finalised on August 2 if technical issues arise. No extensions will be allowed beyond this period.

Collector Prasanthi also directed that an extensive campaign be conducted in all villages about the distribution of the pension on August 1 and 2 to inform residents. Approximately 4,200 staff members will be involved in the process, including 3,900 secretarial staff and 300 other employees, she said. Cash is to be withdrawn on July 31, with distribution beginning at 5 am the following morning. By August 2, all payments should be completed, and any unclaimed funds must be returned. She directed that reasons for any non-payment must be documented online.