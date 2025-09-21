Ensure students get quality meals, clear lessons: Collector Siri

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri directed school authorities to ensure that students will get quality meals as per the prescribed menu and lessons are taught in a simple and understandable manner. On Saturday, she inspected Zilla Parishad High School and village secretariat in Krishnagiri mandal headquarters.

During the inspection, the Collector asked the headmaster about student attendance, requesting details on total enrollment and the number of students present that day. She emphasised the importance of preventing dropouts, particularly when parents migrate for work, advising teachers to counsel parents to keep their children in school so that their education does not suffer.

Inspecting the kitchen, Dr Siri questioned the staff about day’s menu and personally tasted rice and sweet pongal, instructing them to ensure proper cooking and maintain quality standards. She also interacted with parents and students, seeking feedback about teaching methods and encouraging students to study diligently to achieve their goals in life.

Addressing public health concerns, Collector Dr Siri stressed the need for fogging to prevent seasonal diseases and instructed officials to carry out chlorination tests from overhead water tank source to tail-end and ensure proper bleaching at water sources.

At village secretariat, she reviewed the services provided to public, inquired about water supply issues, and directed the engineering assistant to plan drainage construction alongside road works. She also asked Rural Water Supply AE to inspect pipelines and carry out necessary repairs.

The Collector instructed sanitation teams to ensure systematic household garbage collection and create awareness among villagers about separating wet and dry waste. She reviewed crop booking progress with agriculture officials and urged all departments to work in coordination for better service delivery.