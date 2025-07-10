Ensure success of CM’s visit: Collector to officials

Kothacheruvu (Sri Satya Sai district): District Collector T S Chetan has called upon officials to work in close coordination and make comprehensive arrangements to ensure success of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s visit to the district on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the Government Junior College in Kothacheruvu on Wednesday, the Collector outlined the plans in place for the Chief Minister’s upcoming visit.

He informed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will be participating in the Mega Parent-Teacher Meet scheduled at the Government Junior College and Government Boys and Girls High Schools in Kothacheruvu.

All necessary arrangements for the event have been made in a meticulous and organised manner, he said.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive in Sri Sathya Sai Airport in the morning and travel by road to the venue.

He will first attend the Parent-Teacher Meet at the Junior College, followed by a visit to the Government Girls High School to participate in a Mid-Day Meal Programme.

Collector T S Chetan stressed the importance of making the Chief Minister’s visit a grand success through coordinated efforts from all departments.

Several media personnel and district officials were present at the press briefing.