Ensure Tirumala-level quality in all TTD temples, urges EO

Tirumala: TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday directed officials to ensure that Annaprasadam served in all temples under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams matches the taste, hygiene, and quality maintained at the Tirumala temple.

Reviewing ongoing development works at his chambers in the TTD Administrative Building, the EO stressed the need for proper training to Potu staff involved in preparing Naivedyam and Annaprasadam. He instructed departments to strengthen distribution processes and submit daily reports on the quality and quantity of Annaprasadam served in each TTD temple.

Singhal also asked officials to identify and report if any employees belonging to other faiths were still working in TTD departments.

He sought a comprehensive report on the required number of Veda Parayanamdars and Archakas for historical and recently taken-over temples across the country. He further asked officials to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for each temple under TTD and present it at the next review meeting.

Referring to the TTD Board’s decision to rename ‘Potu Workers’ as ‘Mukya Pachaka’ and ‘Pachaka,’ the EO directed officials to coordinate with the state endowments department to complete the redesignation process quickly.

To strengthen the Urban Development Cell, the chief engineer was told to prepare an action plan with adequate staffing. He also instructed departments to finalise a calendar of events for Srinivasa Kalyanam programmes to ensure wider participation.

The EO emphasised timely progress on the expansion of the Sri Venkateswara Temple at Venkatapalem in Amaravati and asked for a detailed development plan for the 25-acre site, including new facilities such as a Kalyana Mandapam, staff quarters, gopurams, and pushkarini.

JEO Veerabrahmam, CV&SO Muralikrishna and other officials attended the meeting.