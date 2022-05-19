'Ensure water supply to Krishna delta tail-end areas'

Vijayawada: NTR district in-charge and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha directed the irrigation officials to take steps to ensure supply of irrigation water to the tail-end areas of Krishna delta region in Kharif season.

Taneti Vanitha presided over the irrigation advisory committee meeting and district review committee meeting held at the irrigation compound in Governorpet on Thursday. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, MLAs, MLCs and officials of various departments attended the meetings.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Vanitha said that farmers are happy with the decision taken by the government to release irrigation water to Krishna delta on June 10. She said during the last three years, the State is getting adequate rains and farmers are able to cultivate crops.

MLC K Lakshmana Rao said chilli farmer suffered loss in Western Krishna and NTR district due to crop damage caused by the pest. He said farmers suffered loss between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh due to the pest attack.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu also raised the matter and underlined the need to help chilli farmers. Responding to it, the Minister said that she would take the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Samineni Udayabhanu said the irrigation department is facing manpower shortage to maintain Krishna delta Pulichintala reservoir. He said the NTR district has to take the responsibility of reservoir and canals maintenance. He said the lashkars are suffering due to non-payment of salaries regularly. The MLA also took some local issues to the notice of the Minister.

Nandigama MLA M Jagan Mohan Rao, Tiruvuru MLA K Rakshana Nidhi and others raised various issues. District Collector S Dilli Rao said the district may get water from Pattiseema Lift irrigation scheme between June 15 and 18. He said the NTR district administration is taking measures for speedy construction of houses under Jagananna colonies scheme.

Joint Collector S Nupur, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar, Sub-Collector Suryasai Praveen Chand, RDO K Mohan Kumar, ZP chairperson Uppala Harika and others attended the meeting.